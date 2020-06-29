Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, confirmed to Sputnik in an interview that Libya was in talks with Egypt regarding the possibility for Cairo to train and arm Libyan tribes to repel Turkey's attacks

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, confirmed to Sputnik in an interview that Libya was in talks with Egypt regarding the possibility for Cairo to train and arm Libyan tribes to repel Turkey's attacks.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said earlier in June that the country had a legitimate right to intervene in Libya to counteract Turkish forces. Sisi also offered to help Libyan tribes repel Turkey's attacks. The speaker of the east-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, said that the legislature could officially ask Egypt to intervene if the Government of National Accord seized Sirte and the Al Jufta Airbase.

"Yes, it is true what the spokesperson said, but it is in an early stage. At the same time, we thank Egypt for its position and its history with us," Al-Haleeq said.