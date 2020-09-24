UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's COVID-19 Cases Top 30,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Libya's COVID-19 cases top 30,000

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya said Wednesday that as 651 COVID-19 cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 30,097 with 16,430 recoveries and 469 deaths

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Center for Disease Control of Libya said Wednesday that as 651 COVID-19 cases have been reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 30,097 with 16,430 recoveries and 469 deaths.

After the first case was detected in March, Libyan authorities closed the country's borders, shut down schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a curfew in order to curb infections.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country fight the pandemic, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.

Related Topics

Libya March June

Recent Stories

PCB in hot waters as FIA issues notice for alleged ..

9 minutes ago

2nd virus wave claims over 70 lives in 1 week

22 seconds ago

Moon Says N'Korea's Shooting of South Korean Offic ..

25 seconds ago

Woman, man killed in name of honor in Dera Murad J ..

29 minutes ago

799 new coronavirus cases reported; five deaths in ..

27 seconds ago

China, Russia to enhance cooperation in archives f ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.