Libya's Culture Minister Arrested On Suspicion Of Corruption - Prosecution

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 01:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Libya's chief prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour has ordered the arrest of Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Mabrouka Othman on charges of corruption, the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

"General Prosecutor of Libya, adviser Al-Sediq al-Sour made a decision to arrest Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Mabrouka Othman amid an investigation into cases of corruption in the ministry," the office said in a statement.

The minister and a number of her subordinates are officially charged with misappropriation of funds, as well as falsification of documents during the renovation of facilities owned by the ministry.

Earlier in December, Libya's top prosecutor ordered the arrest of another high-ranking official, Libyan Minister of education Musa al-Maqrif also pending an investigation into corruption allegations.

