Open Menu

Libya's East Lifts Oil Production, Export Blockade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 07:55 PM

Libya's east lifts oil production, export blockade

Libya's eastern administration said Thursday it has lifted a month-long oil production and exports blockade over a central bank dispute, days after new leadership for the bank was named under a UN-backed deal

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Libya's eastern administration said Thursday it has lifted a month-long oil production and exports blockade over a central bank dispute, days after new leadership for the bank was named under a UN-backed deal.

The Benghazi-based administration, which controls most of Libya's oilfields, said in a Facebook post it was "lifting the force majeure on all oil fields and resuming production and exports".

In a statement, the National Oil Corporation confirmed ending the blockade which had cut crude production almost by half, to around 600,000 barrels per day.

Libya is struggling to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

It remains split between a United Nations-recognised government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and the rival authority in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

In August, the Benghazi-based administration ordered a "force majeure", suspending all production and exports.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Facebook Oil Bank Split Libya August Dictator Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, ..

Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ ..

Planning minister reviews ‘PBS DataFest 2024’ preparations

5 minutes ago
 7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

7 people die, 19 injured in Quetta road mishap

5 minutes ago
 CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs ..

CDA concludes commercial plots' auction, raises Rs 16.64 billion

5 minutes ago
 BoK's Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee ..

BoK's Regional Agriculture Coordination Committee meets

18 seconds ago
 ECC approves increase in ARV retail price, ANF all ..

ECC approves increase in ARV retail price, ANF allowances

21 seconds ago
Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all const ..

Incumbent CEC appointed after fulfilling all constitutional, legal requirements: ..

5 minutes ago
 SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article ..

SC nullifies decision on interpretation of Article 63-A

20 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

IRSA releases 171,000 cusecs water

15 minutes ago
 Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing h ..

Gilani highlights literature's role in capturing history, inspiring change

15 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Milad held

Mehfil-e-Milad held

15 minutes ago
 Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National ..

Kirsten K. Hawkins' led delegation visits National Cricket Academy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World