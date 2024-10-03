(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Libya's eastern administration said Thursday it has lifted a month-long oil production and exports blockade over a central bank dispute, days after new leadership for the bank was named under a UN-backed deal.

The Benghazi-based administration, which controls most of Libya's oilfields, said in a Facebook post it was "lifting the force majeure on all oil fields and resuming production and exports".

In a statement, the National Oil Corporation confirmed ending the blockade which had cut crude production almost by half, to around 600,000 barrels per day.

Libya is struggling to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

It remains split between a United Nations-recognised government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and the rival authority in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

In August, the Benghazi-based administration ordered a "force majeure", suspending all production and exports.