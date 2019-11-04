UrduPoint.com
Libya's Eastern Based Army Attacks Airport In Tripoli, Misurata

The air force of the eastern-based army of Libya on Monday said it attacked the Mitiga International Airport of the capital Tripoli and the International Airport of Misurata city, targeting positions of the rival UN-backed government's forces

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The air force of the eastern-based army of Libya on Monday said it attacked the Mitiga International Airport of the capital Tripoli and the International Airport of Misurata city, targeting positions of the rival UN-backed government's forces.

"Fighter jets of the air force launched several airstrikes on positions of the militias (UN-backed government forces)," the army's information office said in a statement.

The airstrikes destroyed stores of drones in Misurata airport, some 200 km east of Tripoli, as well as an operation chamber in Mitiga International Airport, the statement said.

The eastern-based army announced on Monday the killing of 15 troops of the UN-backed government's forces in southern Tripoli.

On the same day, the UN-backed government's forces declared destroying military vehicles and capturing seven soldiers of the eastern-based army in southern Tripoli.

The eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April against the UN-backed government, attempting to take over the capital Tripoli and overthrow the UN-backed government.

The armed conflict killed and injured thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Libya has been mired in chaos and conflicts since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The U.S. Embassy in Libya on Monday expressed support for political dialogue in Libya as a solution to the ongoing armed conflict in the country.

U.S. Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland held a meeting with UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj in London on Monday, where they discussed efforts to end the fighting in and around Tripoli between the UN-backed government and the eastern-based army.

