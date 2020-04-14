(@FahadShabbir)

The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has shot down a Turkish drone in the south of the capital of Tripoli, the LNA's military information office said on Tuesday

"An air defense system of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces targeted a Turkish drone launched from the Mitiga's military [air] base.

It was downed in the south of the capital," the office said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

Turkey has deployed its troops to Libya to support the LNA's rival � the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) � after signing a military accord with it.

On Monday, Khalid al-Mishri, the chairman of the Libyan High Council Chairman, which advises the GNA, said in an interview with Al-Jazeera broadcaster that forces loyal to the GNA planned to regain control over the south of the country after they had launched an offensive west of Tripoli.