Libya's Eastern-Based Gov't Submits Resignation To Parliament Amid Ongoing Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Libya's Eastern-Based Gov't Submits Resignation to Parliament Amid Ongoing Protests

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Libya's interim government led by Prime Minister Abdullah Thani has submitted a letter of resignation to Tobruk-based House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh, the parliament said in a press release on Sunday.

"The government of Libya has submitted a letter of resignation to the speaker of the parliament.

[The resignation letter] will be submitted to the council [House of Representatives]," the press release read.

According to the press release, prior to stepping down, Thani and other senior officials of his government had an emergency meeting with Saleh to discuss the public protests ongoing in Benghazi and other big cities in eastern Libya for the past few days over power cuts and poor living conditions.

More Stories From World

