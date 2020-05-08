The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) has downed two Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles as they attempted to attack its al-Watiya military airbase in the southeastern part of Tripoli, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) has downed two Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles as they attempted to attack its al-Watiya military airbase in the southeastern part of Tripoli, media reported on Friday.

The Turkish forces operate in Libya under a deal with the UN-backed western-based Government of National Accord (GNA). The GNA and LNA consider each other rivals in controlling the territory of Libya.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, the LNA also announced that it had conducted a series of airstrikes on arms depots and positions of forces loyal to Turkey in the northwestern city of Misrata.

A fresh wave of escalation in Libya came when on April 27, LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar said he was withdrawing from the 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of GNA. Haftar added that the LNA was taking control of the country.

The LNA also said that it would soon establish control over the capital of Tripoli, where the GNA is based.

In response, the GNA called on lawmakers of the Tobruk-based parliament in eastern Libya, which supports the LNA, to join their colleagues in Tripoli and begin a comprehensive political dialogue. The global community, including Russia, Turkey, the European countries, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as international organizations, including the United Nations and the League of Arab States, have expressed their strong condemnation of Haftar's statement of LNA control over Libya, saying that such actions were unacceptable and violated international law.

A spokesman for the GNA's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday that the GNA has demanded that an international investigation into war crimes committed by Haftar's army be carried out.