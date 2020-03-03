The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has hit Turkish air defense systems stationed at a military base at Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport, the LNA command's military information department said in the early hours of Tuesday

The LNA has told local residents "not to worry" about the sounds of explosions coming from near the airport.

"The sounds are the result of an explosion of air defense systems [that belonged] to the Turkish [forces] and were targeted by the Libyan Arab Armed Forces," the department said in a press release.

The airport's authorities has said that flights had been suspended and that that all passengers and personnel had been evacuated.

The airport previously reported being attacked on Thursday amid fighting between the LNA and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, after which it stopped flights for a few hours.

Turkey has been strengthening its grip in the Libyan armed conflict by sending troops to support the GNA. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara seeks to protect the GNA from being overthrown by the LNA, which supports the eastern-based interim government in the port city of Tobruk.