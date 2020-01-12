UrduPoint.com
Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament May Ask Egypt For Military Assistance - Speaker

Sun 12th January 2020 | 08:50 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The eastern-based Libyan parliament, which supports Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), may ask Egypt for military support in case of foreign interference in the Libyan conflict, the parliament's speaker, Aguila Saleh, said on Sunday, in the wake of Turkey's decision to send troops to Libya.

In early January, the Turkish parliament approved military support for Libya, after which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had sent troops to the country at the request of the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

"I urge you to take a bold position ... We may be forced to ask for the involvement of the Egyptian armed forces if we face foreign intervention in our country," Saleh said live on Egyptian television.

On Wednesday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Libya starting midnight on January 12. They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations.

