The maritime boundaries agreement between Turkey and Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) should be studied by experts from the eastern-based parliament, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern-based government, told Sputnik in an interview on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The maritime boundaries agreement between Turkey and Libya's western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) should be studied by experts from the eastern-based parliament, Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern-based government, told Sputnik in an interview on Wednesday.

Nayed is an envoy for Prime Minister Abdullah Thani, who heads the Tobruk-based government that opposes the GNA, based in the capital of Tripoli and led by Fayez Sarraj.

"Such agreements are complex documents that should be the subject of study by competent and technically experienced people. We should not judge any of these agreements at face value. They have to be studied by experts and it is the parliament's business to enter into such agreements. It's not Sarraj's business to enter into such agreements," Nayed said.

The politician argued that the accords "seem to assume that there is no Crete and that there is no Cyprus, and this is a huge geographical disaster.

"

Nayed noted that still, he did not want to make any judgments regarding the details of the deals since they would be studied by parliamentary committees and specialists from the Foreign Ministry.

"Whatever experts decide later on these is something that the parliament is to pursue or not pursue," the envoy explained.

Nayed has already said that recent agreements between the GNA and Turkey contravene both Libyan and international laws as they were not ratified by the Tobruk-based parliament.

The maritime boundaries deal and a military support pact between Turkey and Libya's UN-backed GNA were signed amid tensions between Cyprus, Greece, Egypt and Turkey over rights for drilling in the Mediterranean. The three countries have slammed the deal as illegal. Moreover, Greece and Cyprus were outraged by the fact that Cyprus and Crete had been ignored by the agreement. The European Union has expressed its solidarity with its member state, Greece.