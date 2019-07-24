UrduPoint.com
Libya's Eastern Government Accuses GNA Of Using Migrants As Human Shields

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:50 PM

The eastern Libyan government has accused the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which governs Tripoli and the west of the country, of using a human shield comprised of migrants in order to protect their armories

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The eastern Libyan government has accused the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which governs Tripoli and the west of the country, of using a human shield comprised of migrants in order to protect their armories.

On July 15, the United Nations called on all migrant detention centers in Libya to be shut down after the east Libyan army conducted an airstrike on one center in Tripoli, killing more than 50 refugees and migrants.

"The so-called Government [of National Accord] uses Africans and migrants as a human shield by placing migrant processing facilities near armories," Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, the Libyan foreign minister of the east-based government, said.

The diplomat stated that while the eastern government did not want to kill peaceful civilians, it was unable to tell who is present in or near facilities that it targeted during its military operations.

Libya has been mired in chaos since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. In April, tensions escalated after the militias from the east launched an offensive on Tripoli.

