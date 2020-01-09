(@FahadShabbir)

Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik that an effective ceasefire should stipulate the peaceful handover of Tripoli by the rival Government of National Accord (GNA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik that an effective ceasefire should stipulate the peaceful handover of Tripoli by the rival Government of National Accord (GNA).

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed ways of ending the crisis in Libya on the sidelines of a pipeline-launch ceremony in Istanbul. The two leaders urged the warring parties in the North African country to lay down their arms on Sunday.

"Before Turkey can pretend to call for any ceasefire, it must immediately stop the shipping of death to Libya, and it must respect the will of the Libyan people by respecting Libya's duly elected Parliament. As for Russia's call for a ceasefire, it can be helpful, if it entails the GNA peacefully handing over the remaining areas of the capital Tripoli to the legitimate and duly elected Parliament of Libya and its LNA," he said.

He added that any ceasefire that left the rival forces armed would not be favorable.