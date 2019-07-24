(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The eastern Libyan government would like to see Moscow playing a more significant role in resolving the Libyan crisis since Russia , which does not have a colonial past, is unlikely to try to impose its will on the country as other countries might, the foreign minister in the government in eastern Libya , Abdul Hadi Hweij, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Similar appeals have previously been expressed by Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Omar Maiteeq as well as prominent political figures of the Arab world, including the Arab League's special envoy to Libya, Salah Eddine Jamali.

"Russia is a major state, a member of the [UN] Security Council. We want Russia to play a very important role in resolving the Libyan crisis. Taking into account the fact that it does not have a colonial past, its participation is welcomed.

Historically, it has been a friendly state, with which we maintain strategic and other important relations in various areas," Lahweej said.

He also refuted claims suggesting that Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army might be fighting in the interests of other countries.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east and a UN-back government in the west.

On April 4, Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli, the capital of western government, in order to "liberate it from terrorists". The troops of the Tobruk-based parliament then announced its counteroffensive, which has resulted in over 1,000 people being killed over 5,500 being injured, according to the World Health Organization.