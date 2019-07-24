UrduPoint.com
Libya's Eastern Gov't Deputy Prime Minister Confirms Idlib Terrorists' Presence In Country

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Abdul Salam Badri, the deputy prime minister of the government in eastern Libya, confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that militants from Syria's Idlib were present in the North African country

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Abdul Salam Badri, the deputy prime minister of the government in eastern Libya, confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday that militants from Syria's Idlib were present in the North African country.

In early July, after his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern over the "concentration of militants" from Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in Libya, and warned that they could move from Libya to "any other place."�

"We agree with the statement of President Putin and believe that many terrorists are moving to other places, and this will affect the stability of Africa and, without doubt, Europe," Badri said.

The deputy prime minister also stressed that terrorists from all around the world were coming to Libya being helped by countries that support terrorism, and no practical measures had been taken so far to stop the flow.

Libya has seen an increase in tensions since April, when the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, launched an offensive against Tripoli. The LNA, which supports the country's parliament in the east of the country, explained the offensive by the need to eliminate terrorists in Tripoli, where the UN-backed government ruling over the west of the country sits.�

