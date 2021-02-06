CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) will not recognize the newly-elected transitional authorities, because the vote was conducted with gross violations, Ali Tikbali, a member of HoR defense and national security committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

The vote took place earlier in the day during the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). The interim unity government will be in charge until a national general election takes place on December 24.

"The HoR will not approve them. Moreover, the other vote participants will appeal the results. This government was enforced on us, and it will not succeed," Tikbali said.

According to the lawmaker, the elected individuals include persons with links to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"What took place today is a catastrophe. Right before UNSMIL's eyes there were cases of bribes and corruption. The price of one vote reached over $2 million. The UN mission had to stop the forum and launch an investigation," Tikbali said.

There were 24 candidates to the chairmanship in Libya's interim presidential council and 21 candidates to the prime minster's office.

Businessman Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, a native to Libya's north, was elected the prime minister designate.

Mohammad Younes Menfi, a former ambassador to Greece, was elected the new chair of the interim presidential council. His two deputies will be Mossa Al-Koni, a representative of Libya's south, and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, a representative of the west.