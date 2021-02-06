UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Eastern Parliament To Reject Newly Elected Interim Executive Authority - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Libya's Eastern Parliament to Reject Newly Elected Interim Executive Authority - Lawmaker

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) will not recognize the newly-elected transitional authorities, because the vote was conducted with gross violations, Ali Tikbali, a member of HoR defense and national security committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

The vote took place earlier in the day during the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum under the auspices of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). The interim unity government will be in charge until a national general election takes place on December 24.

"The HoR will not approve them. Moreover, the other vote participants will appeal the results. This government was enforced on us, and it will not succeed," Tikbali said.

According to the lawmaker, the elected individuals include persons with links to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"What took place today is a catastrophe. Right before UNSMIL's eyes there were cases of bribes and corruption. The price of one vote reached over $2 million. The UN mission had to stop the forum and launch an investigation," Tikbali said.

There were 24 candidates to the chairmanship in Libya's interim presidential council and 21 candidates to the prime minster's office.

Businessman Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, a native to Libya's north, was elected the prime minister designate.

Mohammad Younes Menfi, a former ambassador to Greece, was elected the new chair of the interim presidential council. His two deputies will be Mossa Al-Koni, a representative of Libya's south, and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, a representative of the west.

Related Topics

Terrorist Corruption Prime Minister United Nations Russia Vote Price Libya Greece December Muslim Government Unity Foods Limited Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

54 minutes ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

54 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

54 minutes ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

54 minutes ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

55 minutes ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.