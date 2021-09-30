(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Frozen Libyan assets in Western banks worth tens of billions of Dollars can be returned to Libya within two to three years, Libyan Minister of State for Economic Affairs Salama Al-Ghwail told Sputnik.

"I expect that this money will be returned within two to three years," Al-Ghwail said.

After the killing of Libyan leader Muamamar Gaddafi in 2011, the UN Security Council froze Libyan assets.