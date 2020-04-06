(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has blamed the Libyan National Army (LNA) for violating a ceasefire agreement during the coronavirus pandemic, GNA's Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj told Sputnik, adding that the GNA was ready to cease hostilities in Libya in response to calls of the United Nations and the European Union's members

"Unfortunately, the aggressor's side [LNA] continues to violate the truce, attacking every day residential areas in the capital of Tripoli that resulted in civilian casualties, including children and women," the GNA's prime minister said, adding that the rival party underestimated decisions taken by the international community, jeopardizing lives and security of the country's citizens.

Sarraj said that the GNA authorities gave priority to interests of the Libyans, as "it was our national duty," the official said.

"I think that the international community is well informed of our position on this aspect. The Government of National Accord has responded to all calls to cease hostilities, the last of which was issued by ambassadors and representatives of the eleven countries' governments, as well as by the United Nations and the European Union.

It was on March 18, [and then it would] allow local authorities to combat the coronavirus epidemic," Sarraj said in an interview with Sputnik when asked whether the Libyan west-based government was ready to reduce escalation in the country.

As of Monday, Libya's National Center for Disease Control has registered 18 coronavirus cases and one coronavirus-related death in the country.

In March, the embassies of seven nations, as well as the EU mission to Libya and the Tunisian government, called on the Libyan warring parties to immediately halt hostilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarraj has expressed support for the international call for the cessation of hostilities in the war-torn Arab republic.

In January, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital of Berlin, with Russia, the United States, the EU, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and for third parties to not be involved in the conflict.