Libya's GNA Calls For UNSC Sanctions Committee Session On Embargo Breaches - Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:55 AM

Libya's GNA Calls for UNSC Sanctions Committee Session on Embargo Breaches - Ministry

Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has submitted an official request to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold a meeting of the sanctions committee over violations of the arms embargo, a GNA Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has submitted an official request to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold a meeting of the sanctions committee over violations of the arms embargo, a GNA Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

In February 2011, the UNSC imposed an open-ended embargo on Libya in a bid to stop supplies of arms and military equipment to and from the North African country, in response to human rights violations.

"The ministry has submitted an official request via the Permanent Mission to Libya in New York to the Security Council to organize a session of the sanctions committee and the Panel of Experts on Libya this month," Mohammed al-Qablawi said in a statement.

The ministry expressed its desire for the hearing to take place in the presence of countries, "involved in violating the arms embargo [and those,] who have contributed to supporting the aggression against Tripoli since April of the last year."

The request comes as part of the ministry's efforts to "uncover the countries that have provided and continue to assist militias, mercenaries and putschists," the statement read.

Libya is currently split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized GNA, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.

