UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's GNA Calls On UN, ICC To Hold Haftar Accountable For Recent Attacks On Tripoli

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Libya's GNA Calls on UN, ICC to Hold Haftar Accountable for Recent Attacks on Tripoli

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has appealed to the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court (ICC) with the call to hold field marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), responsible for the recent attacks conducted on the coastal area of Tripoli, GNA's Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala said.

Last week, rocket attacks were carried out on the coastal district of Tripoli, where the residences of Italian and Turkish ambassadors to Libya are based. The Italian Foreign Ministry said that two people had died in the attack, which it blamed on the LNA. However, the LNA denied any responsibility for these actions, accusing rival terrorist groups of staging these attacks. Meanwhile, Ankara, in turn, said that it would view the LNA as a "legitimate target" if Turkish diplomatic missions come under attacks.

"We call on the [UN] Security Council to condemn Haftar's blatant attack on the capital of Tripoli and hold those perpetrators accountable," Siala said in a letter sent on Tuesday to the United Nations and the ICC.

According to the letter, Siala also asked the ICC to take necessary and urgent measures to investigate the attacks on the several diplomatic missions in the capital.

A new wave of escalation in Libya came when on April 27, Haftar said he was withdrawing from the 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the GNA. The LNA commander added that his army was taking control of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, where the GNA is based. The statement was opposed by the GNA.

Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, and the UN-backed GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army ICC United Nations Parliament Died Tripoli Ankara Libya April Criminals 2015 From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 737 deaths with 34, 370 cases of ..

3 minutes ago

FM to participate in virtual meeting of SCO counci ..

14 minutes ago

A meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign A ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 May 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Managemen ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.