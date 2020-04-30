UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Continues Fighting LNA Forces Despite Haftar Declaring Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Government of National Accord (GNA), one of the two major factions in the Libyan armed conflict, on Thursday declined to suspend fighting following the Libyan National Army, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, declaring a temporary truce amid the holy month of Ramadan.

The GNA says it does not trust Haftar's claims of a ceasefire.

"We will continue conducting legitimate self-defense, continue striking at hotbeds of threat wherever they are, and we will finish off criminal groups that disregard the lives of Libyans across the entire country," the GNA said in a statement, adding that a real ceasefire and an armistice can only be reached via the work of 5+5 commission under international guarantees and control.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

On Monday, Haftar announced that LNA is quitting the 2015 Skhirat Agreement that had led to the formation of the GNA and taking control of the country.

