UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's GNA Delegation Held Talks With Russian Foreign Minister - GNA Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Libya's GNA Delegation Held Talks With Russian Foreign Minister - GNA Foreign Minister

The delegation of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the GNA Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The delegation of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the GNA Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have not finished yet," Siala said as he was leaving the building of the ministry. When asked if he had spoken with Lavrov, Siala said, "Of course. And with [Deputy Foreign Minister] Mikhail Bogdanov."

Related Topics

Russia Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak remotely meets Arab youth parti ..

45 seconds ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses nomina ..

6 minutes ago

Employers booked for killing eight-year old girl f ..

13 minutes ago

Johnson on US Protests: Floyd's Death 'Appalling,' ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Iran Exceeds 160,000 Amid Recent ..

4 minutes ago

OGRA issues show cause notices to six OMCs for not ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.