MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The delegation of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the GNA Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have not finished yet," Siala said as he was leaving the building of the ministry. When asked if he had spoken with Lavrov, Siala said, "Of course. And with [Deputy Foreign Minister] Mikhail Bogdanov."