TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Libyan delegation of the Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, has left Moscow for Istanbul after signing the ceasefire agreement which their Primary opponents, the Libyan National Army (LNA) have yet to sign, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik.

"The delegation of the Presidential Council of the GNA and the High Council of State has left Moscow after signing [the ceasefire agreement], we are now in Istanbul," Siala said.

Siala also confirmed that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the LNA commander, asked for additional time to study the document before signing it perhaps on Tuesday.

"Haftar asked for a delay till tomorrow and may sign [the ceasefire agreement] at the insistence of Russians," Siala explained.

A Libyan source told Sputnik that Haftar had left Moscow late on Monday.

On Monday, Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks mediated by Russia and Turkey. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Haftar had asked for a little extra time to look at a draft ceasefire agreement between Libya's conflicting sides.

On Sunday, LNA and GNA announced a ceasefire in the country, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile as the sides have accused each other of violating the truce.