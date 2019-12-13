UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's GNA Denies Claims Of Haftar Army Advancing To Tripoli - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:27 PM

Libya's GNA Denies Claims of Haftar Army Advancing to Tripoli - Prime Minister

Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj said on Friday that information claiming that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) was advancing Tripoli from several directions was untrue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj said on Friday that information claiming that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) was advancing Tripoli from several directions was untrue.

On late Thursday, Haftar announced the start of the final offensive to take Tripoli.

Libya's 218TV channel reported that clashes between the GNA and Haftar's forces were happening in several areas around the capital.

"There is no control [by the LNA] or storming of Tripoli with its suburbs," Sarraj said in an official statement.

Libya has been facing unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The two rival governments, the UN-recognized GNA and the eastern-based parliament backed by the LNA, have split the country in half. In April, the situation deteriorated when the LNA launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Parliament Split Tripoli Libya April From Government

Recent Stories

Merkel Says EU Leaders Welcomed Clarity of UK Gene ..

3 minutes ago

Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomes pact with Switzerlan ..

3 minutes ago

Nation's economic, image building linked with poli ..

3 minutes ago

Scottish Gov't Demands Johnson Allow Independence ..

3 minutes ago

25 burned to death in Nigeria road accident

7 minutes ago

Thar Railway Track feasibility report to be presen ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.