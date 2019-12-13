Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj said on Friday that information claiming that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) was advancing Tripoli from several directions was untrue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Prime Minister of Libya 's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj said on Friday that information claiming that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) was advancing Tripoli from several directions was untrue.

On late Thursday, Haftar announced the start of the final offensive to take Tripoli.

Libya's 218TV channel reported that clashes between the GNA and Haftar's forces were happening in several areas around the capital.

"There is no control [by the LNA] or storming of Tripoli with its suburbs," Sarraj said in an official statement.

Libya has been facing unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The two rival governments, the UN-recognized GNA and the eastern-based parliament backed by the LNA, have split the country in half. In April, the situation deteriorated when the LNA launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli.