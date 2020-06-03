(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Ahmed Maiteeq, the deputy prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) and the deputy head of the GNA presidential council, has arrived in the Russian Foreign Ministry for negotiations, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The GNA senior official did not make any statement prior to the talks or provide any comment.