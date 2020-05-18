UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Destroys LNA's Air Defense System, Jammer In Airstrikes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The army of Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) shot down on Monday an air defense system of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a GNA military spokesman.

According to GNA military spokesman Col. Mohamed Qanunu, the airstrikes were conducted against LNA militias south of Sirte and resulted in the destruction of a Pantsir-type air defense system, produced in Russia but supplied by the United Arab Emirates.

Apart from that, an electronic jammer was destroyed.

