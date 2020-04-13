UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Extends Control To Tunisian Border In Tripoli Counteroffensive Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:46 PM

The continuous offensive of the Libyan internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has resulted in its regained control over areas along the border with Tunisia, regional media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The continuous offensive of the Libyan internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has resulted in its regained control over areas along the border with Tunisia, regional media reported.

Earlier in the day, the GNA said that it had launched a rapid offensive west of the country's capital of Tripoli. According to GNA military spokesman Mohamed Gnounou, their forces took control over the cities of Sabratha and Sorman at that point.

According to an Al Jazeera correspondent reporting from the scene, the GNA forces have now established control over the entire coastline west of Tripoli, right up to the border with Tunisia.

The GNA said that the offensive came in repose to continuous attacks on Tripoli by the rival Libyan National Army (LNA). The confrontation between the two Libyan political camps since 2011 has practically split the country into a duopoly, with the UN-backed GNA controlling the west and the military-led LNA controlling the east.

