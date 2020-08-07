UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Extends Curfew For Another 10 Days Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:36 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has decided to extend a curfew over areas under its control for another 10 days as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, the GNA Presidential Council has said in a statement.

The GNA has decided to extend the curfew imposed from 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT) until 6:00 for a 10-day period starting on Friday, the statement, published late on Thursday, read.

Along with this measure, the authorities have also decided to introduce "a 24-hour curfew on Friday and Saturday of each week," according to the statement.

During these days, the cities will be completely closed and a ban on the movement and gatherings of a large number of people, especially in parks and resort areas, will be established.

The order excludes such necessary services as food and medical facilities, including drug stores, the western-based government specified.

Meanwhile, the Libyan National Center for Disease Control said early on Friday that it has registered 404 more cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of those infected to 4,879.

According to the center, a further 12 people have been discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 652, and the death toll has reached 107 after eight fatalities were recorded over the past day.

The GNA has repeatedly extended the curfew over its-controlled provinces in a bid to tackle the spread of COVID-19, beginning in April.

