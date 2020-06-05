The forces of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) have regained control over the strategic town of Tarhuna, southeast of the capital of Tripoli, from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qanunu announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The forces of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) have regained control over the strategic town of Tarhuna, southeast of the capital of Tripoli, from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qanunu announced on Friday.

"Our forces extend its control over the entire city of Tarhuna," Qanunu wrote on Facebook, adding that the GNA taught the LNA "a lesson that it would never forget."

Tarhuna was one of Haftar's major strongholds in western Libya.

On Thursday, the GNA said that it had retaken complete control over the capital's administrative borders. Prior to this move, the spokesman declared that the GNA had driven the LNA army out of the airport and other areas south of the capital.

Following these developments, the LNA said late on Thursday that it had redeployed its forces outside Tripoli to step up the resumed ceasefire talks of the 5 + 5 Joint Military commission. However, Haftar's army warned that "if the GNA forces violate the ceasefire, the LNA will resume fighting and withdraw from the negotiations."

GNA head Fayez Sarraj, in turn, said the same day that the GNA did not intend to hold talks with Haftar.

On Thursday, Sarraj paid a one-day official visit to Turkey's Ankara and negotiated with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergodan.

Ankara has given its support to the GNA during the ongoing conflict with Haftar's army. Turkish troops and military equipment were shipped to Libya after the GNA made an official request for military assistance at the end of 2019.