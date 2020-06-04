MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The forces of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) have announced that they regained full control over Ain Zara and Wadi Al Rabia districts located southeast of the capital city of Tripoli.

On Wednesday, GNA's military spokesman Mohammed Kanunu said that the forces retook complete control of Tripoli International Airport from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA).

"Our heroic forces have expelled the remnants of [LNA Field Marshal Khalifa] Haftar's formations from the districts of Ain Zara and Wadi Al Rabia and declared their complete liberation," the press service of the GNA's Volcano of Rage offensive wrote on Twitter.

Despite the attempts of the international community to reach a peace deal in Libya, fighting between the GNA and LNA continues. The LNA controls vast swathes of southern and eastern Libya and the GNA maintains authority over pockets of territory in the western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli.