Libya's GNA Foreign Minister Calls Italian Role In Libyan Settlement 'Very Positive'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:18 PM

Libya's GNA Foreign Minister Calls Italian Role in Libyan Settlement 'Very Positive'

The Italian government has played a very positive role in the Libyan peace process, the top diplomat in the UN-backed Government of National Accord told Sputnik on Saturday

"Italian role is very positive, very essential, and we always are on the same line," Mohamed Taher Syala said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

"Italian role is very positive, very essential, and we always are on the same line," Mohamed Taher Syala said on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues forum in Rome.

Italy hosted a Libya conference in the Sicilian capital of Palermo last year in a bid to resolve the years-long crisis that broke out after the North African nation's longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, was deposed and killed in 2011.

