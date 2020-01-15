The head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, will take part in the upcoming Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement, his media adviser told Sputnik on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, will take part in the upcoming Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement, his media adviser told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The conference will be held on Sunday.

"Mr. [Fayez Sarraj] received an official invitation from Germany to attend the Berlin conference. He will take part," Hassan al-Huni said.

He added that Sarraj had held a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier in the day.