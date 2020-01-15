UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's GNA Head Sarraj To Take Part In Berlin Conference - Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

Libya's GNA Head Sarraj to Take Part in Berlin Conference - Adviser

The head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, will take part in the upcoming Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement, his media adviser told Sputnik on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, will take part in the upcoming Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement, his media adviser told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The conference will be held on Sunday.

"Mr. [Fayez Sarraj] received an official invitation from Germany to attend the Berlin conference. He will take part," Hassan al-Huni said.

He added that Sarraj had held a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier in the day.

Related Topics

German Germany Berlin Libya Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

PM inquires after injured as death toll rises due ..

32 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur hold open Katchary ..

2 minutes ago

Auto sector to create more than 13,000 jobs: NA to ..

2 minutes ago

Strong liaison to help in solving problems of farm ..

2 minutes ago

PTI wants to introduce system of DDRC: Minister

2 minutes ago

Big welcome awaits De Villiers if he returns to So ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.