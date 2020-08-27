UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Imposes Curfew Again Amid Mass Protests

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) sitting in Tripoli announced on Wednesday the resumption of the curfew amid mass protests.

In March, the GNA introduced a curfew in the territory under its control due to the situation with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The curfew was reimposed on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m (1600 GMT). The restrictions, which are introduced for four days, envision the closure of the administrative boundaries of settlements under the GNA control.

After four days, restrictive measures will be slightly eased - the curfew will be in effect for another 10 days, but it will begin at 9:00 p.

m.

Tripoli has since Sunday been engulfed in protests, in which demonstrators, mostly young people, demand improved living conditions and the resignation of the government. Protesters are unhappy with problems with payments in banks and power outages up to ten hours a day.

On Tuesday, reports said militants from groups loyal to the GNA used firearms to disperse demonstrators in downtown Tripoli.

