UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's GNA, LNA Fully Engaged In 3rd Round Of Joint Military Commission Talks - UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Libya's GNA, LNA Fully Engaged in 3rd Round of Joint Military Commission Talks - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Wednesday the delegations from the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) were engaged in the third round of negotiations of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

"UNSMIL is pleased to announce that both, GNA and the LNA delegations, are fully engaged in the third round of talks of the (5+5) Joint Military Commission (JMC)," the statement said. "The Mission convened a meeting with the LNA delegation on 03 June and another meeting with the GNA delegation yesterday, 09 June."

Related Topics

Army United Nations Libya June From Government

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.