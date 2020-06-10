(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Wednesday the delegations from the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) were engaged in the third round of negotiations of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

"UNSMIL is pleased to announce that both, GNA and the LNA delegations, are fully engaged in the third round of talks of the (5+5) Joint Military Commission (JMC)," the statement said. "The Mission convened a meeting with the LNA delegation on 03 June and another meeting with the GNA delegation yesterday, 09 June."