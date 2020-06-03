The armed forces of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) have defeated two units of the Libyan National Army (LNA) to the south of its capital of Tripoli, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The armed forces of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) have defeated two units of the Libyan National Army (LNA) to the south of its capital of Tripoli, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the military.

The two LNA units were destroyed together with two military vehicles by airstrikes near the city of Gharyan, south of Tripoli.

Meanwhile, GNA forces spokesman Mohammed Qanunu, in a separate statement, said that 12 LNA soldiers and seven vehicles had been destroyed in five separate airstrikes near Esabia in the south of Tripoli.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA, led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.