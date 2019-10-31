(@imziishan)

Some 200 undocumented migrants were rescued off the northwestern coast of Libya's capital city of Tripoli by the navy of the country's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), media reported on Thursday, citing a GNA statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Some 200 undocumented migrants were rescued off the northwestern coast of Libya 's capital city of Tripoli by the navy of the country's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), media reported on Thursday, citing a GNA statement.

Among the 200 migrants, who were coming from Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, were seven women and three children, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Libya's proximity to Europe has made it a major transit route via the Mediterranean Sea for illegal migrants seeking to reach Europe's shores. Many migrants are rescued by Libyan authorities off Tripoli's coast and are then placed in detention centers.

Earlier in October, the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said that 4,700 refugees and migrants were being held in detention centers in Libya, out of whom 3,500 were a subject of UN concern, and called on Tripoli to close the centers.