UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's GNA Navy Rescued 200 Migrants Off Tripoli's Northwestern Coast - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:08 PM

Libya's GNA Navy Rescued 200 Migrants Off Tripoli's Northwestern Coast - Reports

Some 200 undocumented migrants were rescued off the northwestern coast of Libya's capital city of Tripoli by the navy of the country's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), media reported on Thursday, citing a GNA statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Some 200 undocumented migrants were rescued off the northwestern coast of Libya's capital city of Tripoli by the navy of the country's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), media reported on Thursday, citing a GNA statement.

Among the 200 migrants, who were coming from Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, were seven women and three children, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Libya's proximity to Europe has made it a major transit route via the Mediterranean Sea for illegal migrants seeking to reach Europe's shores. Many migrants are rescued by Libyan authorities off Tripoli's coast and are then placed in detention centers.

Earlier in October, the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said that 4,700 refugees and migrants were being held in detention centers in Libya, out of whom 3,500 were a subject of UN concern, and called on Tripoli to close the centers.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Egypt Tripoli Tunisia Libya Morocco October Women Media From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Travelers from UAE can now fly to the Philippines ..

16 minutes ago

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa play a draw

30 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council to hold fifth meeti ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh women ODIs announced

36 minutes ago

Naseem, Sarfaraz shine on final day as Sindh secur ..

42 minutes ago

Maulana to achieve nothing from Azadi March: Minis ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.