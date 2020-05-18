(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The general prosecution of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has officially brought in indictments against Russian nationals Maxim Shugaley and Samir Seifan, who were detained in Libya last May, their lawyer told Sputnik.

Shugaley and Seifan both working for the Foundation for National Values Protection were detained in Libya last May for an alleged attempt to meddle in the elections. The head of the foundation insisted that they had come to Libya as members of a research group focusing on sociological polls and studying humanitarian, cultural and political situation in the country.

"Official charges of 'an attempt to meddle in the Libyan elections' and meeting with Saif al-Islam Gaddafi [son of Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi] were brought in against them in February.

The case is being investigated, there has not been any trial so far," Mohamed Ayad said.

The lawyer added he had visited Shugaley and Seifan in prison many times, most recently in March. He assessed their physical condition as normal, adding that the prison administration was treating them fine.

He added that it was difficult to make any forecast on when the court process would start and when the detained Russians could be set free.

A GNA military commander presented to Sputnik a video, featuring Shugaley and Seifan saying that everything is fine with them. The video was filmed early last fall.