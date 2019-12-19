UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Ratifies Military Cooperation Deal With Turkey - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:39 PM

Libya's GNA Ratifies Military Cooperation Deal With Turkey - Statement

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Thursday it had ratified the military cooperation agreement it recently signed with Turkey

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) announced on Thursday it had ratified the military cooperation agreement it recently signed with Turkey.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved at an emergency meeting the entry into force of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Turkey in the field of security," the statement said.

In late November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the GNA, Fayez Sarraj, signed a memorandum that involves the possibility of sending Turkish troops to Libya. The Turkish parliament is yet to ratify the agreement.

The chairman of the Tobruk-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh Issa, decried the document, calling it illegal.

The news comes during the time when the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has surrounded the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the country is now governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The UN-supported GNA operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

