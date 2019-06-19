Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has decided to renew its cooperation with France on bilateral agreements in the area of security, local media reported, citing GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha

In April, GNA announced that it was stopping cooperation with France, due to its alleged support of the Libyan National Army (LNA), with whom GNA is currently fighting over control of Tripoli.

Bashagha, as cited by Al-Wasat news outlet, has announced GNA's decision to renew security cooperation with France by submitting a letter to Libya's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when LNA head, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. As a result, the LNA gained control over the cities of Surman and Garyan. On April 7, the GNA announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive to confront the LNA.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament, supported by Haftar's army, governing the country's east and the GNA ruling the west from Tripoli.