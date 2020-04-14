The forces of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) say they have captured the coastal area from the city of Misrata, located to the east of the capital of Tripoli, to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border in their fresh offensive against the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), an official from the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The forces of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) say they have captured the coastal area from the city of Misrata, located to the east of the capital of Tripoli, to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border in their fresh offensive against the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), an official from the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik.

The GNA said that it had launched a rapid offensive to capture the area west of the capital on Monday.

"The GNA troops control all the coastal road and cities from Misrata [116 miles to the east of Tripoli] to Zuwara [37 miles from the Tunisian border]," Hassan Alsideeg, the deputy for policy planning at the GNA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

In April 2019, the eastern-based LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar, started an operation to capture the western part of Libya and Tripoli. Since then, the Tripoli area has been a scene of violent battles between the rival forces.

"After the yesterday swift defeat of Haftar's troops, it is clear for me they lost any chance of controlling Tripoli city and maybe the whole western region of Libya," Alsideeg said.

Libya has been engulfed in an armed power struggle for years between two political factions, an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Haftar-led forces, and the UN-backed GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.