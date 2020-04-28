UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Says In Contact With Russia Over Haftar's Power Grab Claims

Tue 28th April 2020

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) has been in contact with Russia on the recent developments in the North African country following the withdrawal of the Libyan National Army (LNA) from the 2015 Skhirat deal, GNA's Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik

LNA commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced on Monday his withdrawal from the international Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the UN-backed GNA. He also said that the LNA was now taking control of the country.

"We have issued a presidential statement, and it is our answer at the moment. We have permanent contact with everyone, and have made international calls in this regard. I contacted today with [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail] Mr.

Bogdanov," Siala said.

According to the foreign minister, there were consultative talks on the situation in Libya, and Russia would later issue its final statement.

Earlier in the day, the GNA's presidential council called on lawmakers of the Tobruk-based parliament in eastern Libya to join their partners in Tripoli and begin a full-scale dialogue to ultimately find a solution to the conflict and hold elections. The authority also said that Haftar's step was meant "to compensate for his defeat."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has already stated that Moscow disapproved of Haftar's statement of the LNA's control over Libya.

