Libya's GNA Says Its Forces Regained Control Over Capital Of Tripoli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Libya's GNA Says Its Forces Regained Control Over Capital of Tripoli

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The forces of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) have regained full control over Tripoli International Airport and the capital's administrative borders from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qanunu announced on Thursday.

"Our heroic forces control entire administrative borders of the greater city of Tripoli," the spokesman said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the spokesman said that the GNA forces retook complete control of Tripoli International Airport from the LNA.

