MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) under Fayez Sarraj on Sunday has accused the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, of having violated the freshly declared ceasefire in western Libya near the capital of Tripoli.

Since midnight of Sunday, the GNA and LNA conformed to ceasefire negotiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, earlier this week. With that, both sides reserved their right to respond to truce breaches.

The GNA said on Facebook that it had recorded violations by the LNA in the Salahaddinand Wadi al-Rabea areas near Tripoli "minutes after ceasefire went into effect."