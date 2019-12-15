UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Says Qatar Confirmed Its Support Amid Fresh Assault On Tripoli

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Libya's GNA Says Qatar Confirmed Its Support Amid Fresh Assault on Tripoli

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj said on Saturday that Qatar has confirmed its support for GNA and restated its position against the operation of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

GNA press service said that Sarraj on Saturday held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani in Doha. The meeting came as Haftar on Thursday announced the start of the final offensive to take Tripoli. Libyan media reported that clashes between GNA and Haftar's forces were taking place in several areas around the capital.

"During the meeting, the Qatari minister reiterated that Qatar is against aggression on the capital city of Tripoli, and restated support for the legitimate Government of National Accord.

The parties agreed on the importance of intensifying relations in vital areas in the interests of the two friendly states," the GNA press service said.

Libya has been facing unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The two rival governments, the UN-recognized Tripoli-based GNA and the eastern-based LNA, have split the country in half. In April, the situation deteriorated when the LNA launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli.

