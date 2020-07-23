UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's GNA Says UNSC Accepted Request To Hold Sanctions Committee Session On Arms Embargo

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM

Libya's GNA Says UNSC Accepted Request to Hold Sanctions Committee Session on Arms Embargo

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has approved a request by the Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) to hold a session of the Sanctions Committee at the end of July over violations of the arms embargo imposed on the country, Libya's permanent representative to the UN, Taher El-Sonni, said on Thursday

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has approved a request by the Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) to hold a session of the Sanctions Committee at the end of July over violations of the arms embargo imposed on the country, Libya's permanent representative to the UN, Taher El-Sonni, said on Thursday.

Last week, the GNA submitted the official request via its Permanent Mission to the UN in New York to hold a meeting of the Sanctions Committee over breaches of the UN arms embargo that took place earlier in July. The request comes as part of the GNA efforts to "uncover the countries that have provided support to militias."

"The Security Council, chaired by Germany with support of a number of countries, follows up Libya's request to organize a special hearing of the Sanctions Committee And the Panel of Experts," El-Sonni wrote on Twitter.

The session is scheduled to be held at the end of July in the presence of the states "involved in violating the arms embargo, attempts of oil smuggling and other breaches of UNSC resolutions," the Libyan representative added.

In February 2011, the UNSC imposed an open-ended embargo on Libya in a bid to stop supplies of arms and military equipment to and from the North African country, citing human rights violations there.

As of today, Libya is divided between two main centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.

Related Topics

Hearing Army United Nations Parliament Egypt Twitter Oil Germany New York Libya February July From Government

Recent Stories

20 people injured in Parachinar blast

3 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

4 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

19 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

19 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

19 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.