Libya's GNA Seeks To Establish Control Over Country's South - High Council Chairman

Libya's GNA Seeks to Establish Control Over Country's South - High Council Chairman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Libyan internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) is expecting to regain control over the south of the country after moving west from Tripoli, Libya's High Council chairman, Khalid al-Mishri, said in an interview with the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the GNA said that it had launched a rapid offensive west of the country's capital of Tripoli. According to the army's spokesman Mohamed Gnounou, the forces took control over the cities of Sabratha, Sorman and Al Ajaylat west of Tripoli.

"Some areas in the south of the country will now rebel. The south will be liberated and power will be returned to the legitimate government," al-Mishri said.

According to the official, almost the entire west of the country is under the GNA's control following Monday's offensive, except for the city of Tarhunah, which, according to al-Mishri, "will also soon be returned to the legal authorities."

The GNA said that the offensive came in repose to continuous attacks on Tripoli by the rival Libyan National Army (LNA). The confrontation between the two Libyan political camps since 2011 has practically split the country into a duopoly, with the UN-backed GNA controlling the west and the military-led LNA controlling the east.

