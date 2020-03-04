UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA Slams Reopening Of Country's Embassy In Damascus - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:21 PM

Libya's GNA Slams Reopening of Country's Embassy in Damascus - Foreign Ministry

The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) condemned the country's embassy reopening in Syria's Damascus by the eastern-based Libyan authorities, the GNA's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the move was a violation of Libya's sovereignty

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) condemned the country's embassy reopening in Syria's Damascus by the eastern-based Libyan authorities, the GNA's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the move was a violation of Libya's sovereignty.

On Tuesday, the Libyan embassy in the Syrian capital resumed its work after its closure in 2012. The opening ceremony was attended by high-level delegations from Syria and the eastern Libyan government. Foreign Minister of Libya's Interim Government Abdul Hadi al-Hweij said that the embassy's reopening was a historic moment that was in the interest of both nations.

"The ministry condemns this move, [as] it is contrary to the UN Security Council's resolutions not to interact with other bodies, [excepting] the Government of National Accord as the only one legitimate government in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it considered the embassy's reopening to be a violation of the Libyan state's sovereignty, noting that it was "unacceptable."

On March 1, the Syrian Foreign Ministry and the Tobruk-based Libyan authorities signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging the resumption of diplomatic missions, and coordination on international and regional platforms.

After Syria's conflict began in 2011, dozens of countries, including numerous Arab and Western states, severed diplomatic relations with Damascus and closed or relocated their embassies in the country.

In December 2018, the United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in the Syrian capital, soon after which Bahrain announced the reopening of its diplomatic mission in the country.

