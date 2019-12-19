UrduPoint.com
Libya's GNA To Accept Turkey's Offer Of Military Help Against Domestic Rival - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Libya's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj has accepted Turkey's offer to send troops for repelling the offensive of rival Libyan National Army (LNA) under Khalifa Haftar pursuant to a bilateral memorandum on military and maritime cooperation, media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the GNA announced that it had ratified the memorandum on military cooperation, signed by Sarraj and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 27.

The political and military officials of the GNA held a discussion on the matter and agreed to accept Ankara's offer of military support, triggering security cooperation under the bilateral memorandum of understanding, Al Jazeera reported, citing informed sources in the GNA government.

On Wednesday, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala told Sputnik that Tripoli had not at that point officially requested support from Ankara, awaiting for the Turkish parliament to ratify the memorandum.

The situation in Libya escalated over the past weeks as LNA commander Khalifa Haftar announced an offensive on GNA-held Libyan capital of Tripoli. The city has already been a battleground of a similar attack in April, leaving hundreds people killed and thousands more injured.

Libya has been living through a severe political crisis since a coup in 2011 that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The two rival administrations have practically turned the oil-rich country into duopoly, with the LNA controlling the east and the GNA controlling the west, while the south has been recently attracting runaway terrorists from Syria and Iraq.

