Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has the full right to request Turkish military assistance in the ongoing conflict against the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Thursday, five days after Turkey's parliament ratified a memorandum of understanding on security and military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Libya 's Government of National Accord (GNA) has the full right to request Turkish military assistance in the ongoing conflict against the Libyan National Army (LNA), headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Thursday, five days after Turkey 's parliament ratified a memorandum of understanding on security and military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he will submit a request to parliament on January 7 to deploy Turkish forces to Libya. The GNA's interior minister stressed that a request for Turkish military assistance was contingent on the severity of fighting around Tripoli.

"If the situation escalates, we will have every right to defend Tripoli and the city's population. If this happens, we will send an official request to Turkey for military assistance," Bashagha said at a televised press conference in Tunisia, broadcast by Al Jazeera.

According to the GNA interior minister, Haftar's LNA has enlisted the support of foreign mercenaries from countries such as Sudan.

Therefore, the GNA is within its right to request military assistance from Turkey if there is a specific threat of losing Tripoli.

On Tuesday, The Guardian newspaper cited two commanders who claimed that over 3,000 Sudanese mercenaries are currently fighting on the side of Haftar's LNA.

Haftar announced on December 12 that the LNA was launching a final offensive on the Libyan capital of Tripoli, which remains under GNA control. However, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik on Monday that Haftar's statements have so far yet to come to fruition, and both sides are still locked in a stalemate.

Libya has experienced a profound political crisis since a coup in 2011 that ousted former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Haftar's LNA has consolidated gains made in the east of the country, while the UN-backed GNA has a foothold in the west of the country.