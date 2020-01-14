(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The government of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) will take part in the Berlin conference on Libyan crisis settlement if it receives an invitation, GNA Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The upcoming international conference will be held on Sunday in the German capital.

"Certainly, if the invitation is sent, we will participate ... We have not yet received the invitation, but there are news that it is ready and on its way to us," Siala said.